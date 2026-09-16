McCall Winter Carnival 2027 theme announced: 'Sharlie's Wild West'

MCCALL, Idaho — McCall Winter Carnival is heading into 2027 with a western twist, as the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce announced the theme for its upcoming celebration: "Sharlie's Wild West."

The theme gives a nod to McCall's mountain character, winter grit and legendary lake monster, while creating room to celebrate the community's welcoming, independent and creative nature.

The 10-day event runs Thursday, Jan. 28 through Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, and will bring together snow sculptures, family traditions, community events and small-town winter spirit.

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"Sharlie's Wild West is fun, but it also feels true to McCall," McCall Chamber of Commerce Director Shela Francis said. "This community has a strong sense of adventure, but also a strong sense of responsibility to each other and to this place. Winter Carnival is a celebration of all those things, and Sharlie is, once again, the perfect symbol."

The 2027 Carnival begins with a growing lineup of new Carnival Eve traditions on Thursday, Jan. 28, followed by the Children's Torchlight Parade on Friday, Jan. 29. The first weekend will focus on snow sculptures, family-friendly activities and community gatherings, with Grand Bingo set for Sunday, Jan. 31.

The second weekend will bring the Carnival's biggest downtown celebration, with the Mardi Gras Parade and a lakeside fireworks show scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6.

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The Chamber says it's planning a single lakeside fireworks show as part of the second Saturday celebration, rather than one show each weekend. They say their decision is designed to preserve something unique and special for the second weekend, while also responding to local concerns about the impacts fireworks can have on Payette Lake, pets and the quiet winter character of the community.

For more on the Winter Carnival, click here.