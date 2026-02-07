Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValley County

Actions

2026 McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade

Sharlie Payette Lake Monster
Idaho News 6
A rendition of Sharlie, the legendary Payette Lake Monster, as seen in the Mardi Gras Parade at the McCall Winter Carnival in 2025.
Sharlie Payette Lake Monster
Posted
and last updated

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Winter Carnival is underway, and the theme this year asks, "Where in the World is Sharlie?" — a celebration of the legendary Payette Lake monster.

RELATED | EVENT GUIDE: 2026 McCall Winter Carnival returns for a full 10-day celebration

While Sharlie is a highlight of the carnival's Mardi Gras Parade every year, you can expect to see her incorporated into several parade floats on Saturday.

Live coverage of the Mardi Gras Parade begins at 12:00 p.m., hosted by Senior Reporter Don Nelson and Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker.

WATCH LIVE | McCall Winter Carnival Parade—

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights