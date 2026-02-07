2026 McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall Winter Carnival is underway, and the theme this year asks, "Where in the World is Sharlie?" — a celebration of the legendary Payette Lake monster.

While Sharlie is a highlight of the carnival's Mardi Gras Parade every year, you can expect to see her incorporated into several parade floats on Saturday.

Live coverage of the Mardi Gras Parade begins at 12:00 p.m., hosted by Senior Reporter Don Nelson and Neighborhood Reporter Riley Shoemaker.



WATCH LIVE | McCall Winter Carnival Parade—