22-foot boat capsizes on Payette Lake; investigation ongoing

MCCALL, Idaho — On the afternoon of Saturday, August 9, a 22-foot wake boat capsized on Payette Lake.

According to the City of McCall Facebook page, the Valley County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident and moved the boat to Legacy Shore. As of this writing, the boat is lodged in the earth and cannot be moved any closer to shore.

There are currently no reported injuries from this incident.

Authorities are saying this incident may have occurred due to a fuel leak, but no cause has been determined.

The City of McCall has notified the Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho State Incident Command of this capsizing, and their personnel are conducting dispatch procedures.

City crews are switching the water intake from Legacy to Davis as a precaution, and crews will be deployed to prevent any fuel spill.

This is a developing story, and Idaho News 6 will update with new information as it becomes available.