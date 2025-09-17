Weapons found at Ontario High School following tip from 'concerned individual'

ONTARIO, Oregon — At 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Ontario School District emailed parents and staff to let them know that weapons had been discovered at Ontario High School.

District officials say that a tip from a "concerned individual" led school officials to "contain" a student before they entered the building with a weapon.

An initial investigation into the incident revealed that no threats were made to students or staff.

However, the subsequent investigation found that another student was also in possession of a weapon on campus.

Both students are minors, and a police investigation into the incidents is underway.

Despite the incidents, Ontario High School maintained its normal schedule.

School officials encourage parents, students, and staff who witness suspicious behavior to report it immediately. "Our staff, students, and parents are often the first line of defense," reads the release.

The Ontario School District has a "Zero-Tolerance Policy" when it comes to weapons.

The district's website states, "If there is ever an instance where a threat could potentially pose harm to student or staff safety, we will immediately be in contact with families."

