Nyssa dairy owners indicted on more than 400 animal cruelty charges

VALE, Oregon — A Malheur County grand jury recently handed down an indictment that levies over 400 animal cruelty charges against the owners of Grand Barr Dairy in Nyssa, Oregon.

According to court documents, Taunia Barr and Aaron Barr each face 239 felony counts of first-degree Animal Neglect in addition to 6 charges of second-degree Animal Neglect, a misdemeanor.

As we previously reported, authorities seized 239 goats from Grand Barr Dairy in Nyssa, Oregon, after PETA investigations alleged severe neglect, including animals kept in filthy conditions, deprived of care, and suffering from illness and injuries. Three goats were euthanized due to their critical state, while 210 were transported to an out-of-state dairy for rehabilitation. The remaining goats are under the Malheur County Sheriff’s custody until they can be moved to an animal sanctuary.

Court documents claim that Taunia and Aaron Barr both failed to provide "minimum care" to 246 animals under their control.

The State of Oregon alleges that both individuals are facing the same charges due to their being involved in a "common scheme," which was the operation of Grand Barr Dairy.

The case is being presided over by the Malheur County Circuit Court. The prosecution consists of the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office, with Senior Assistant Attorney General Jake Kamins acting as Special Deputy DA.

You can read the full indictments against both defendants below: