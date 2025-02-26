Malheur County residents react to "once a decade" flooding

MALHEUR COUNTY, Idaho — Allen Montgomery grew up on a farm along the banks of the Malheur River, where flooding has become a recurring challenge.

"I've seen conditions this serious about once a decade," Montgomery said during a recent interview. He noted that, while flooding is part of life in the area, this particular event stands out. “This is one of the higher floods, and we're prepared most of the time for the smaller ones. The bigger ones, you think you have everything, and then you realize, oh, wait a minute, we forgot about this or that.”

The effects of the flooding are visible on Montgomery's property, with broken fences and submerged pastures. He explained how preparation can only go so far. “I’ve had to rebuild fences many times because the water just lays them over. I try to open all of my gates because the debris builds up and helps push them over,” he said.

Montgomery isn't alone in facing these challenges. Reports indicate widespread flooding throughout Malheur County. At the intersection of Malheur Drive and 36th Street, residents have voiced concerns about the severity of the floods. A local couple stated that this is some of the worst flooding they have experienced in the decade since moving to the area. They described how the field they own directly across the street gets completely submerged, with water extending to the nearby pasture where sheep graze.

On Tuesday, reporters tracked the situation in Malheur County as floodwaters prompted road closures along Highway 20 in Vale, stranding semi-trucks and forcing homeowners to scramble to protect their properties.

Drones captured footage of the flooding, showing homes surrounded by water. Residents are using bales of hay to help keep the water at bay.

Montgomery highlighted that, thankfully, this year reservoirs have been managed effectively. "Thank heavens this year they emptied some of the reservoirs early. Right now, the reservoirs are not dumping anything; they're collecting everything that's coming down," he said.

Reflecting on past experiences, Montgomery recalled a particularly severe flood when ice the size of cars accumulated across his childhood lawn. "It took almost until June for all that ice to melt. It was so big," he said.