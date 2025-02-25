Highway 20 between Juntura and Harper closed due to flooding from Malheur River

MALHEUR COUNTY, Oregon — U.S. Highway 20 is closed between Juntura (milepost 190) and Harper (milepost 223) due to flooding from the Malheur River.

That's according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, and in a post last night they said that they would assess the situation this morning.

However, a caller this morning has reported intense flooding around her house outside Harper along Hwy 20 and about 50 yards from the Malheur River.

Above you can see photos from her property as well as a shot of Hwy 20 that shows the high water level.

She said that her house is elevated from the flood level, but houses below her are dealing with flooding and that water levels are still rising.