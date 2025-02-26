Watch Now
FLOOD WARNING: Levee could fail, flood much of Vale

Malheur County Emergency Management is warning Vale residents of possible widespread flooding in the southern half of Vale if the Bully Creek Levy System fails. Authorities warned residents that the Malheur River might reach major flood stage on Tuesday. The flooding has caused road closures in between Junta and Harper.

Residents are urged to pack a car war with a change of clothes, and medicine in case of emergency evacuation.

This is a developing situation and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

