First responders detail multi-agency response to Lytle Fire to save homes and farms in Eastern Oregon

MALHEUR COUNTY — Firefighters continue mopping up hot spots while Idaho Power crews work to restore electricity after the Lytle Fire burned roughly 6,500 acres south of Vale, highlighting what first responders say could be the start of a busy wildfire season.

For volunteer firefighter Wally Whitaker, Monday's fire was one of the largest incidents he's encountered during nearly two decades with Vale Fire and Ambulance.

"I'm very nervous," Whitaker said. "I have a feeling it's gonna be a bad year."

Whitaker spent hours hauling water to crews battling the rapidly spreading fire.

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"I was filling the trucks and then I'd drive back into town and get more water and haul it back out," Whitaker detailed. "Oh, it's very tiring. Long time, long hours."

He also captured video showing a fire whirl forming as strong winds pushed the flames across the dry landscape.

Whitaker said Vale Fire relies heavily on volunteer firefighters, making assistance from neighboring agencies critical during large emergencies.

Departments from Nyssa, Ontario and the Bureau of Land Management responded alongside Vale crews as the fire quickly spread Monday evening. The blaze prompted evacuations for dozens of residents near Cow Hollow Road east of Nyssa.

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As wind conditions improved, firefighters were able to gain control of the fire before it threatened more homes.

"Fortunately, we had a big response from our neighbors in Idaho and across eastern Oregon to provide protection for those structures," one fire official said. "It did get very close."

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson said investigators believe the fire started along Lytle Road south of Vale. He said BLM air crews dropped fire retardant while helicopters used a nearby irrigation canal as a water source to help slow the fire's spread.

With vegetation already dry and summer just beginning, Johnson is urging residents and visitors to use extra caution outdoors.

"Be careful when you're out and about," Sheriff Johnson said. "This land is a great place to recreate. It's also the livelihood of our community. Don't go off-road. Don't drive through cheatgrass and other dry grass. Stay on our improved roads as much as you can."

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who notices suspicious activity or spots a fire to report it to dispatch immediately.

Vale Fire is also encouraging community members to consider volunteering as firefighters to help prepare for what could be another active wildfire season.