Wildfire near Vale in Malheur County prompts level 3 evacuations

VALE, Oregon — The Malheur County Sheriff's Office says that a wildfire alert is prompting Level 3 evacuations from the Cow Hollow and Mitchell Butte areas near Vale, Oregon.

The agency wrote to Facebook, "Leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay."

According to the State of Oregon Fires, the Lytle Fire has burned approximately 2,000 acres and was discovered at around 1:45 p.m. on June 22.

At around 6 p.m., Nyssa Fire posted to Facebook saying their department and other fire crews are battling the fire, located on Lytle Blvd.

We will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available