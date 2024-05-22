Idahoans weighed in on several local school district levies during the Primary Election

NAMPA, Idaho — In Tuesday's primary election, Idaho voters weighed in on several local levies. A handful passed while others failed to get the votes needed to move forward. Idaho News 6 got reactions from local school districts on the results.



West Ada School District saw voters approve their almost $14 million/per year levy.

Votes in Ada and Canyon County voted 'NO' on Kuna School District's levy.

All voting results are preliminary and will be official in the coming days.

Leaders in the state's largest school district relieved voters passed an almost $14 Million Supplemental levy after similar efforts last year were unsuccessful.

West Ada officials tell me it will help staff SROs and fund teacher salaries, and “will play a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the high standards of education that our community expects and deserves,” said Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent.

Meanwhile, the majority of voters in Ada and Canyon County voted "NO" on the Kuna School District levy, which aimed to cover teacher salaries and repairs to existing facilities.

“Hubbard Elementary and Reed Elementary have roofs that are past their prime. We obviously make things last as long as possible, and get the most out of our materials, this just needs that update and that upgrade,” said Brian Graves with Kuna School District.

In response, district officials tell me, “We are disappointed the levy was not successful. We appreciate that this would have been a tax increase for our property owners and that likely was the key factor in the outcome."

Other levies show the importance of voter turnout. Preliminary results show voters passing the supplemental levies in Mountain Home, Glenns Ferry as you can see here, and Bruneau Grand View, with that levy passing by just one single vote.

District officials there tell me they'll continue to follow their mission of providing quality education and preparing students for life.

In Garden Valley, the school district saw support from voters as their levy passed which will fund salaries and technology among other items.

Preliminary results show Canyon County did not vote in favor of Caldwell School District’s Levy, but they did approve levies for Wilder and Parma School Districts. Both of which passed by a few votes.