Here's what a $5 million levy would pay for in Kuna School District

KUNA, Idaho — Kuna School District officials are asking voters to approve a more than $5 million dollar levy to repair and upgrade existing facilities and maintain more than a dozen teacher and SRO positions. If the levy is passed, taxpayers can expect to pay a little over $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.



Kuna School District's details on the levy.

An in-person open house will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at the Kuna School District Office, 711 E. Porter St.

An online meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 streaming online on the Kuna School District YouTube.

"I think that's the scariest piece. Let's say if our roof does fail, at Reed [Elementary], we'd have to move 700 kids," said Brian Graves, the district's Director of Support Services.

"And what we're calling maintenance is our critical emergency projects," said Graves.

Among those critical improvements are efforts to improve safety with new fire alarm systems at three elementary schools and Kuna High School.

"We know that it will be contacting our security system, it will be contacting fire and police, it will also be notifying every single space [on campus]," said Graves.

"Remind me what happens now?" asked Triepke.

"So at times there are some rooms where it [fire alarm] doesn't work in," said Graves. "Obviously we go and try to repair it, but right now we're patching a system that is so old and so outdated that it's really hard to patch."

Also in need of repair or replacement are old roofs. "Hubbard Elementary and Reed Elementary have roofs that are past their prime," said Graves.

And HVAC systems. "You can see that has the actual electrical panel from 1964," said Graves.

And technology infrastructure. "We obviously make things last as long as possible, and get the most out of our materials, this just needs that update and that upgrade," said Graves.

