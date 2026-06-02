Idaho Fish and Game to stock the Gem State's ponds and lakes with 243,000 rainbow trout in June

Idaho Fish & Game has published their trout stocking highlights for June.

Idaho's lakes, rivers, and ponds will be stocked with over 240,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this month, and you may be able to reel some in at your favorite fishing hole this summer.

To catch one of these trout, you need a valid Idaho fishing license — unless you’re under 14, in which case fishing in Idaho is free.

Here's where you can find stocked rainbow trout across the state:

PANHANDLE REGION

Day Rock Pond: 600 Rainbow Trout

Elsie Lake: 810 Rainbow Trout

Fernan Lake: 5,200 Rainbow Trout

Gene Day Pond: 1,500 Rainbow Trout

CLEARWATER REGION

Deer Creek Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout

Deyo Reservoir: 5,000 Rainbow Trout

Elk Creek Reservoir: 6,000 Rainbow Trout

Fenn Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Karolyn’s Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Kiwanis Park Pond: 450 Rainbow Trout

Moose Creek Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout

Spring Valley Reservoir: 4,000 Rainbow Trout

White Sands Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout

Winchester Lake: 6,000 Rainbow Trout

SOUTHWEST REGION

Browns Pond (Airport Pond): 600 Rainbow Trout

Fischer Pond: 600 Rainbow Trout

Goose Lake: 4,000 Rainbow Trout

Herrick Reservoir: 900 Rainbow Trout

Horsethief Reservoir: 17,500 Rainbow Trout

Little Payette Lake: 2,000 Tiger Trout

Meadow Creek Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout

Ol’ McDonald Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout

Payette Lake: 5,000 Rainbow Trout

Rowlands Pond (Scout Pond): 1,350 Rainbow Trout

Tripod Reservoir: 480 Rainbow Trout

Warm Lake: 17,000 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam: 1,728 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road: 864 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence: 1,750 Rainbow Trout

Bull Trout Lake: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Caldwell Rotary Pond: 720 Rainbow Trout

Dick Knox Pond: 480 Rainbow Trout

Grimes Creek: 1,600 Rainbow Trout

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond: 360 Rainbow Trout

Kleiner Pond: 540 Rainbow Trout

Lowman Ponds: 420 Rainbow Trout

Middle Fork Payette River: 1,500 Rainbow Trout

North Fork Boise River: 1,750 Rainbow Trout

Parkcenter Pond: 420 Rainbow Trout

Riverside Pond: 690 Rainbow Trout

Sagehen Reservoir: 2,400 Rainbow Trout

South Fork Payette River: 3,500 Rainbow Trout

Weiser Community Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout

MAGIC VALLEY REGION

Camas Kids Pond: 1,500 Rainbow Trout

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout

Featherville Dredge Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: 900 Rainbow Trout

Freedom Park Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Gavers Lagoon: 2,140 Rainbow Trout

Lower Lake Creek Lake: 1,050 Rainbow Trout

Penny Lake: 1,400 Rainbow Trout

Warm Springs Creek: 1,650 Rainbow Trout

SOUTHEAST REGION

Bannock Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout

Bear River: 2,000 Rainbow Trout

Cub River: 750 Rainbow Trout

Edson Fichter Pond: 950 Rainbow Trout

Kelly Park Pond: 250 Rainbow Trout

Mill Creek: 250 Rainbow Trout

Montpelier Creek: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Montpelier Rearing Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout

Pebble Creek: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

UPPER SNAKE REGION

Ryder Park Pond (Becker Pond): 875 Rainbow Trout

Ryder Park Riverside Pond: 875 Rainbow Trout

Birch Creek: 3,400 Rainbow Trout

Camas Creek: 750 Rainbow Trout

Gem Lake: 3,000 Rainbow Trout

Henrys Fork: 5,000 Rainbow Trout

Mill Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout

Rigby Lake (Jefferson County Lake): 1,500 Rainbow Trout

Snow Creek Pond (Teardrop Lake): 1,800 Rainbow Trout

Trail Creek Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout

SALMON REGION

Alturas Lake: 1,740 Rainbow Trout

Bayhorse Lake: 4,000 Rainbow Trout

Cape Horn Lake #1: 240 Rainbow Trout

Hayden Creek Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

Hyde Creek Pond: 400 Rainbow Trout

Josephus Lake #1: 240 Rainbow Trout

Josephus Lake #2: 240 Rainbow Trout

Kids Creek Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout

Little Bayhorse Lake: 2,000 Rainbow Trout

Meadow Lake: 2,000 Rainbow Trout

Mosquito Flat Reservoir: 2,000 Rainbow Trout

Salmon River Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole: 400 Rainbow Trout

Salmon River Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs: 2,000 Rainbow Trout

Salmon River Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley: 400 Rainbow Trout

Salmon River Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge: 1,200 Rainbow Trout

Sawtooth Kids Pond: 400 Rainbow Trout

Stanley Lake: 2,100 Rainbow Trout

Valley Creek: 1,500 Rainbow Trout

Wallace Lake: 1,200 Rainbow Trout

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #1: 240 Rainbow Trout

Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #4: 240 Rainbow Trout

Find the entire Idaho Fish & Game stocking breakdown: Statewide trout stocking highlights for June 2026