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Idaho Fish and Game to stock the Gem State's ponds and lakes with 243,000 rainbow trout in June

Stocking fish
Idaho Fish and Game
Stocking fish
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Idaho Fish & Game has published their trout stocking highlights for June.

Idaho's lakes, rivers, and ponds will be stocked with over 240,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this month, and you may be able to reel some in at your favorite fishing hole this summer.

To catch one of these trout, you need a valid Idaho fishing license — unless you’re under 14, in which case fishing in Idaho is free.

Here's where you can find stocked rainbow trout across the state:

PANHANDLE REGION

  • Day Rock Pond: 600 Rainbow Trout
  • Elsie Lake: 810 Rainbow Trout
  • Fernan Lake: 5,200 Rainbow Trout
  • Gene Day Pond: 1,500 Rainbow Trout

CLEARWATER REGION

  • Deer Creek Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Deyo Reservoir: 5,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Elk Creek Reservoir: 6,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Fenn Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Karolyn’s Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Kiwanis Park Pond: 450 Rainbow Trout
  • Moose Creek Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Spring Valley Reservoir: 4,000 Rainbow Trout
  • White Sands Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout
  • Winchester Lake: 6,000 Rainbow Trout

SOUTHWEST REGION

  • Browns Pond (Airport Pond): 600 Rainbow Trout
  • Fischer Pond: 600 Rainbow Trout
  • Goose Lake: 4,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Herrick Reservoir: 900 Rainbow Trout
  • Horsethief Reservoir: 17,500 Rainbow Trout
  • Little Payette Lake: 2,000 Tiger Trout
  • Meadow Creek Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout
  • Ol’ McDonald Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout
  • Payette Lake: 5,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Rowlands Pond (Scout Pond): 1,350 Rainbow Trout
  • Tripod Reservoir: 480 Rainbow Trout
  • Warm Lake: 17,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam: 1,728 Rainbow Trout
  • Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road: 864 Rainbow Trout
  • Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence: 1,750 Rainbow Trout
  • Bull Trout Lake: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Caldwell Rotary Pond: 720 Rainbow Trout
  • Dick Knox Pond: 480 Rainbow Trout
  • Grimes Creek: 1,600 Rainbow Trout
  • Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond: 360 Rainbow Trout
  • Kleiner Pond: 540 Rainbow Trout
  • Lowman Ponds: 420 Rainbow Trout
  • Middle Fork Payette River: 1,500 Rainbow Trout
  • North Fork Boise River: 1,750 Rainbow Trout
  • Parkcenter Pond: 420 Rainbow Trout
  • Riverside Pond: 690 Rainbow Trout
  • Sagehen Reservoir: 2,400 Rainbow Trout
  • South Fork Payette River: 3,500 Rainbow Trout
  • Weiser Community Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout

MAGIC VALLEY REGION

  • Camas Kids Pond: 1,500 Rainbow Trout 
  • Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout
  • Featherville Dredge Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: 900 Rainbow Trout
  • Freedom Park Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Gavers Lagoon: 2,140 Rainbow Trout
  • Lower Lake Creek Lake: 1,050 Rainbow Trout
  • Penny Lake: 1,400 Rainbow Trout
  • Warm Springs Creek: 1,650 Rainbow Trout

SOUTHEAST REGION

  • Bannock Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Bear River: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Cub River: 750 Rainbow Trout
  • Edson Fichter Pond: 950 Rainbow Trout
  • Kelly Park Pond: 250 Rainbow Trout
  • Mill Creek: 250 Rainbow Trout
  • Montpelier Creek: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Montpelier Rearing Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout
  • Pebble Creek: 1,000 Rainbow Trout

UPPER SNAKE REGION

  • Ryder Park Pond (Becker Pond): 875 Rainbow Trout
  • Ryder Park Riverside Pond: 875 Rainbow Trout
  • Birch Creek: 3,400 Rainbow Trout
  • Camas Creek: 750 Rainbow Trout
  • Gem Lake: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Henrys Fork: 5,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Mill Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout
  • Rigby Lake (Jefferson County Lake): 1,500 Rainbow Trout
  • Snow Creek Pond (Teardrop Lake): 1,800 Rainbow Trout
  • Trail Creek Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout

SALMON REGION

  • Alturas Lake: 1,740 Rainbow Trout
  • Bayhorse Lake: 4,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Cape Horn Lake #1: 240 Rainbow Trout
  • Hayden Creek Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Hyde Creek Pond: 400 Rainbow Trout
  • Josephus Lake #1: 240 Rainbow Trout
  • Josephus Lake #2: 240 Rainbow Trout
  • Kids Creek Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout
  • Little Bayhorse Lake: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Meadow Lake: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Mosquito Flat Reservoir: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Salmon River Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole: 400 Rainbow Trout
  • Salmon River Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
  • Salmon River Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley: 400 Rainbow Trout
  • Salmon River Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge: 1,200 Rainbow Trout
  • Sawtooth Kids Pond: 400 Rainbow Trout
  • Stanley Lake: 2,100 Rainbow Trout
  • Valley Creek: 1,500 Rainbow Trout
  • Wallace Lake: 1,200 Rainbow Trout
  • Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #1: 240 Rainbow Trout
  • Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #4: 240 Rainbow Trout

Find the entire Idaho Fish & Game stocking breakdown: Statewide trout stocking highlights for June 2026

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