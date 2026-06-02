Idaho Fish and Game to stock the Gem State's ponds and lakes with 243,000 rainbow trout in June

Idaho Fish & Game has published their trout stocking highlights for June.
Idaho's lakes, rivers, and ponds will be stocked with over 240,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this month, and you may be able to reel some in at your favorite fishing hole this summer.
To catch one of these trout, you need a valid Idaho fishing license — unless you’re under 14, in which case fishing in Idaho is free.
Here's where you can find stocked rainbow trout across the state:
PANHANDLE REGION
- Day Rock Pond: 600 Rainbow Trout
- Elsie Lake: 810 Rainbow Trout
- Fernan Lake: 5,200 Rainbow Trout
- Gene Day Pond: 1,500 Rainbow Trout
CLEARWATER REGION
- Deer Creek Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
- Deyo Reservoir: 5,000 Rainbow Trout
- Elk Creek Reservoir: 6,000 Rainbow Trout
- Fenn Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Karolyn’s Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Kiwanis Park Pond: 450 Rainbow Trout
- Moose Creek Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
- Spring Valley Reservoir: 4,000 Rainbow Trout
- White Sands Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout
- Winchester Lake: 6,000 Rainbow Trout
SOUTHWEST REGION
- Browns Pond (Airport Pond): 600 Rainbow Trout
- Fischer Pond: 600 Rainbow Trout
- Goose Lake: 4,000 Rainbow Trout
- Herrick Reservoir: 900 Rainbow Trout
- Horsethief Reservoir: 17,500 Rainbow Trout
- Little Payette Lake: 2,000 Tiger Trout
- Meadow Creek Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout
- Ol’ McDonald Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout
- Payette Lake: 5,000 Rainbow Trout
- Rowlands Pond (Scout Pond): 1,350 Rainbow Trout
- Tripod Reservoir: 480 Rainbow Trout
- Warm Lake: 17,000 Rainbow Trout
- Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam: 1,728 Rainbow Trout
- Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road: 864 Rainbow Trout
- Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence: 1,750 Rainbow Trout
- Bull Trout Lake: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Caldwell Rotary Pond: 720 Rainbow Trout
- Dick Knox Pond: 480 Rainbow Trout
- Grimes Creek: 1,600 Rainbow Trout
- Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond: 360 Rainbow Trout
- Kleiner Pond: 540 Rainbow Trout
- Lowman Ponds: 420 Rainbow Trout
- Middle Fork Payette River: 1,500 Rainbow Trout
- North Fork Boise River: 1,750 Rainbow Trout
- Parkcenter Pond: 420 Rainbow Trout
- Riverside Pond: 690 Rainbow Trout
- Sagehen Reservoir: 2,400 Rainbow Trout
- South Fork Payette River: 3,500 Rainbow Trout
- Weiser Community Pond: 300 Rainbow Trout
MAGIC VALLEY REGION
- Camas Kids Pond: 1,500 Rainbow Trout
- Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout
- Featherville Dredge Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond: 900 Rainbow Trout
- Freedom Park Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Gavers Lagoon: 2,140 Rainbow Trout
- Lower Lake Creek Lake: 1,050 Rainbow Trout
- Penny Lake: 1,400 Rainbow Trout
- Warm Springs Creek: 1,650 Rainbow Trout
SOUTHEAST REGION
- Bannock Reservoir: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
- Bear River: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
- Cub River: 750 Rainbow Trout
- Edson Fichter Pond: 950 Rainbow Trout
- Kelly Park Pond: 250 Rainbow Trout
- Mill Creek: 250 Rainbow Trout
- Montpelier Creek: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Montpelier Rearing Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout
- Pebble Creek: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
UPPER SNAKE REGION
- Ryder Park Pond (Becker Pond): 875 Rainbow Trout
- Ryder Park Riverside Pond: 875 Rainbow Trout
- Birch Creek: 3,400 Rainbow Trout
- Camas Creek: 750 Rainbow Trout
- Gem Lake: 3,000 Rainbow Trout
- Henrys Fork: 5,000 Rainbow Trout
- Mill Pond: 500 Rainbow Trout
- Rigby Lake (Jefferson County Lake): 1,500 Rainbow Trout
- Snow Creek Pond (Teardrop Lake): 1,800 Rainbow Trout
- Trail Creek Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout
SALMON REGION
- Alturas Lake: 1,740 Rainbow Trout
- Bayhorse Lake: 4,000 Rainbow Trout
- Cape Horn Lake #1: 240 Rainbow Trout
- Hayden Creek Pond: 1,000 Rainbow Trout
- Hyde Creek Pond: 400 Rainbow Trout
- Josephus Lake #1: 240 Rainbow Trout
- Josephus Lake #2: 240 Rainbow Trout
- Kids Creek Pond: 800 Rainbow Trout
- Little Bayhorse Lake: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
- Meadow Lake: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
- Mosquito Flat Reservoir: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
- Salmon River Section #5 – O’Brien Campground to Torrey’s Hole: 400 Rainbow Trout
- Salmon River Section #6 – Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs: 2,000 Rainbow Trout
- Salmon River Section #7 – Sunny Gulch Campground to Stanley: 400 Rainbow Trout
- Salmon River Section #8 – Decker Flats to Buckhorn Bridge: 1,200 Rainbow Trout
- Sawtooth Kids Pond: 400 Rainbow Trout
- Stanley Lake: 2,100 Rainbow Trout
- Valley Creek: 1,500 Rainbow Trout
- Wallace Lake: 1,200 Rainbow Trout
- Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #1: 240 Rainbow Trout
- Yankee Fork Dredge Pond #4: 240 Rainbow Trout
Find the entire Idaho Fish & Game stocking breakdown: Statewide trout stocking highlights for June 2026