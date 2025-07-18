Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Hot and dry through the weekend and a low end risk for severe weather

Posted

Cheers to Friday-we've made it to the weekend, everyone.

We've got another hot day ahead, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits along valley floors.

High Temperatures Today

While most of us will experience a hot and dry day today, there is a chance of thunderstorms south of the Twin Falls area this afternoon. The main threat will be gusty winds up to 50 mph. This has placed SE Idaho under a marginal risk for severe weather, though this is a low-end risk. Secure loose items outdoors, and be careful of any surrounding trees near your home.

In addition to the marginal risk, a Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Cassia County from 1 pm through midnight. Avoid outdoor burning; if a wildfire were to start, it could spread rapidly.

Severe Outlook

Overall, a cooler weather maker will bring a modest cool down into the weekend, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s.

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light winds to start, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Copy and paste forecast from Friday, not very much change except a few degrees lower.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Coolest day of the weekend with breezy conditions through the afternoon, gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights