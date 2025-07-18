Hot and dry through the weekend and a low end risk for severe weather

Cheers to Friday-we've made it to the weekend, everyone.

We've got another hot day ahead, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits along valley floors.

While most of us will experience a hot and dry day today, there is a chance of thunderstorms south of the Twin Falls area this afternoon. The main threat will be gusty winds up to 50 mph. This has placed SE Idaho under a marginal risk for severe weather, though this is a low-end risk. Secure loose items outdoors, and be careful of any surrounding trees near your home.

In addition to the marginal risk, a Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Cassia County from 1 pm through midnight. Avoid outdoor burning; if a wildfire were to start, it could spread rapidly.

Overall, a cooler weather maker will bring a modest cool down into the weekend, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light winds to start, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Copy and paste forecast from Friday, not very much change except a few degrees lower.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 88. Coolest day of the weekend with breezy conditions through the afternoon, gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

