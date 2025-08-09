New Life Flight Network base in Hailey set to increase critical care accessibility

HAILEY, Idaho — In a press release, Life Flight Network has announced that a new base of operations is scheduled to open in Hailey in the fall of 2025.

Known to be the nation's largest not-for-profit air medical service, the company's new hub will increase access to lifesaving medical care to Blaine County residents.

"Blaine County is experiencing increasing demand for fast and reliable emergency medical transport," said Dr. Malie Koplin, EMS Medical Director for Blaine County.

"Having a dedicated air ambulance based locally will strengthen our response to time-sensitive emergencies and improve patient outcomes."

Recognizing the community's need for air medical resources in the Sun Valley area, public authorities planned the new base to enhance regional security.

Staffed with highly trained pilots and medical flight personnel, the center plans to feature a state-of-the-art medically configured helicopter.

In addition, the new hub will infuse roughly $2M in economic impact to the area.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Life Flight Network and what it means for our community," said Sheriff Morgan Ballis of Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

"Having a critical care air ambulance stationed locally will increase patient access to timely medical intervention, leading to more lives saved."