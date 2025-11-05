Gooding ambulance district will not receive its $400,000 funding levy

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding Ambulance District will not receive the $400,000 levy after failing to secure the supermajority on election day.

Support for the levy has weakened in this election, with only 52% in favor of the levy compared to 65% in May.

The measure would have cost property owners about $17 per $100,000 of taxable value.

The ambulance district asked voters to approve the levy in order to provide steady funding for emergency medical services.

Leaders point to Gooding County's aging population to describe its heightened demand for emergency response teams.

The levy's failure is said to stretch the ambulance district thin as it receives no county funding and relies on property taxes and service fees.

"Of course everything is very, very expensive and so we just kinda barely hold onto our own and we barely skate by," said Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc.

