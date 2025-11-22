Driver killed after truck leaves roadway on US 30 in Gooding County

GOODING, Idaho — A 57-year-old man from Hagerman died after his car left the roadway along US Highway 30 in Gooding County on Friday, November 21.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, the man was driving westbound along US Highway 30 in a Ford pickup truck when he drifted off the road and his vehicle scraped against the guardrail.

He overcorrected and lost control of the truck, veering into the eastbound lanes and running off the road.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but unfortunately, he died on the scene.

This incident is under investigation.