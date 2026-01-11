"Freezin' for a reason": Hundreds take icy plunge at Lucky Peak to support Make-A-Wish Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Participants gathered at Lucky Peak for the 23rd annual Make-A-Wish Idaho Polar Bear Challenge, Boise’s coldest fundraiser and one of the nonprofit’s most anticipated events of the year. The annual cold plunge challenges individuals and teams to jump into the chilly water to raise money for wishes benefiting children with critical illnesses.

Among those taking the plunge was Dahlia Thompson, who participated for the second year in a row alongside her dad, John D. Thompson. The pair has turned the Polar Bear Challenge into a family tradition.

“I’m doing the polar bear plunge for the second time,” Dahlia said. “I was crying when I got out last year.”

Beyond braving the cold, the Thompsons also helped raise hundreds of dollars for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“To me, it’s a pretty easy event to earn money for a great cause — she out-earns me every time,” John D. said, pointing to his daughter.

Dahlia says her motivation is simple.

“I just really like giving back,” she said.

Make-A-Wish Idaho says the Polar Bear Challenge has continued to grow over the years, raising more than $100,000 annually. This year’s event is expected to support more than a dozen wishes for children across the state.

“It’s grown every single year,” said Jamie Best, president of Make-A-Wish Idaho. “This year, I think we’re probably a thirty percent increase over last year, and people love coming out to support Make-A-Wish Idaho.”

One of the children highlighted during this year’s event is Zoe, a young girl currently undergoing treatment for leukemia. Her wish is to go to Disney World. While Zoe wasn’t able to attend in person due to health challenges, organizers say her presence was felt throughout the event.

“She was our featured wish kid for this year,” Best said. “Unfortunately, she was unable to be with us in person today because she’s having some health struggles, but she is with us in spirit for sure.”

Organizers say events like the Polar Bear Challenge offer more than just financial support — they also bring the Treasure Valley community together around a shared purpose.

“It gives them hope and strength and joy and something to look forward to in getting over a really difficult time,” Best said.

