Helping Make-A-Wish dreams come true, one 'Polar Plunge' at a time

BOISE, Idaho — What could possibly possess so many Idahoans to plunge into the cold water at Lucky Peak… and be excited about it?

Well it’s to support none other than Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“If I can do this, I can do anything. It’s a good cause,” said Erza, a Boise resident.

“Yeah it’s a great way to start the year, and just to get everyone out here on the same page,” added Casey, also a Boise resident. Casey, Ezra and Megan, all from the Handlebar in Boise, are excited to jump into the water and raise awareness for the nonprofit.

“I’m excited to fundraise for a good cause,” said Megan.

While it was the first time for some, for others, it’s become a treasured tradition!

“Ten years I guess? I’ve lost count [of] how many times I’ve done this. I’m glad it’s for a good cause. It’s fun and we’re helping a lot of people out,” said Nova.

Make-A-Wish Idaho tells me that over $100,000 has been raised through this year's event alone, helping make wishes come true for Idaho kids and teens like Christian Lim. “I got to do an electronic shopping spree. I was like— I got to make a smart decision about this,” said Lim.

Christian Lim

Lim tells Idaho News 6 that after being diagnosed with his terminal illness, his dreams of playing football faded. Fortunately for Lim, that loss allowed him to pursue his passion for photography and filmmaking, “and that’s when they gave me my Make-A-Wish. So, it’s really helped me chase my dream.”

Saturday was Lim’s first time joining in on the popular polar plunge.

“And how was the water today? Did you go in with any friends?” asked Idaho News 6 reporter, Allie Triepke.

“Yeah! Me and my brother went in, and it was pretty cold, but not as bad as I thought it would be,” said Lim.

“The glory goes to God because I look back at it all and I don’t know how I got through it. Going through all the treatment and everything... God really protected me and gave me a testimony to pursue what I love," said Lim. "He’s [given] me a true blessing and a second chance”