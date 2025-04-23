April Shines a Light on Elizabeth Lizberg with Camp Rainbow Gold

BOISE, Idaho — Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold, is the April recipient of the Shine a Light award. Camp Rainbow Gold provides camps, programs, and other support to children and families who are working through a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

"When I started 18 years ago, this was all just a conversation," Lizbeth said. "We needed to secure Camp Rainbow Gold forever, and we have that now."

Lizbeth was nominated by Lonnie Leavitt-Barker, who says she wanted people to know what's "going on behind the scenes," adding that Lizberg has done countless things to keep the program moving forward.

"There's always more kids to serve and we always strive to make sure they're having the best experience of their life," Lizbeth said. "There will always be work to do."