First Responder Whiskey Society releases bottle to benefit the family of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office has partnered with the First Responder Whiskey Society to release a whiskey bottle in honor of fallen deputy Tobin Bolter.

GoFundMe Deputy Tobin Bolter and wife, Abbey



The commemorative bottle of whiskey is engraved with Deputy Bolter's name, badge number, and his end-of-watch date all below an Ada County Sheriff emblem.

Preorders for the whiskey will be open until May 22, so make sure to act fast if you're interested. The First Responder Whiskey Society says that 100% of the net proceeds from the sales of the whiskey will go to the family of Deputy Bolter. To pick up a bottle for yourself, visit the webpage on ServiceThroughSpirits.com.