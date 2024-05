STAR, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff Employees Association is selling memorial decals for fallen Deputy Tobin Bolter at the Star Police station and Star Sewer & Water.

The decals are $10 each and feature an outline of Idaho with Deputy Bolter’s name and badge number.

Decals must be purchased in person — Venmo and cash only.

All proceeds will go to the Ada County Sheriff Employees Association to benefit Deputy Bolter's family.