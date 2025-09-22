Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Fall arrives with cool days, a warmer end to the week

Posted

Happy First day of Fall! 🍂

Fall officially arrives at 12:19 pm this afternoon, marking the autumnal equinox.

After yesterday’s front, today stays sunny, breezy, and cool. Patchy fog may linger in a few valleys early, but skies clear quickly. Tonight will be chilly—lows dip into the 30s and 40s—so grab a jacket if you’re out early tomorrow.

Treasure Valley Day Planner

High pressure builds Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing bright skies and a warming trend. Expect big swings in temperature with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Some wildfire smoke may drift in at times, especially across eastern Oregon, but impacts should stay light.

Looking ahead, Thursday through the weekend stays mostly dry with above-normal highs. A weak system could knock temperatures down a few degrees Friday, along with some breezy winds, but overall fall weather looks pleasant.

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

Future Smoke
Wildfire smoke will gradually build in and out. Being densest over Eastern Oregon, with light haze over Southwest Idaho.

Today
Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 81.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights