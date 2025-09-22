Fall arrives with cool days, a warmer end to the week

Happy First day of Fall! 🍂

Fall officially arrives at 12:19 pm this afternoon, marking the autumnal equinox.

After yesterday’s front, today stays sunny, breezy, and cool. Patchy fog may linger in a few valleys early, but skies clear quickly. Tonight will be chilly—lows dip into the 30s and 40s—so grab a jacket if you’re out early tomorrow.

High pressure builds Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing bright skies and a warming trend. Expect big swings in temperature with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Some wildfire smoke may drift in at times, especially across eastern Oregon, but impacts should stay light.

Looking ahead, Thursday through the weekend stays mostly dry with above-normal highs. A weak system could knock temperatures down a few degrees Friday, along with some breezy winds, but overall fall weather looks pleasant.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.