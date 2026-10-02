The Farm in Emmett adds new attractions for their second fall season

EMMETT, Idaho — Families heading to The Farm in Emmett this fall will find new attractions, more animals, and expanded experiences throughout the property as the family-owned destination begins its second season.

The working farm first opened to the public last year and has continued to grow, with upgrades stretching from the pumpkin patch to the animal areas.

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"We've done a lot of additions this year and upgrades. We have an awning now for where you get your pumpkins, some shade. We've opened this up where these are where you can pick pumpkins that have already been picked from the field, or you can go out to the field and handpick kind of like a Christmas tree right off the vine."

Guests can choose pumpkins already harvested from the field or venture into the patch to cut their own directly from the vine. New educational displays also teach visitors how pumpkins grow and how plants produce food.

Highland Cows, Yaks and Fall Fun in Emmett

The farm's educational focus has become particularly popular among school groups. Field trips have filled the calendar throughout October, with students learning about both corn and pumpkin production before taking a wagon ride into the patch.

"We walk them through how corn is made at the corn field, and then they get the educational experience here with the pumpkins."

Across the property, visitors will find larger slides, a mini straw maze, photo opportunities, and an America 250-themed corn maze featuring patriotic landmarks and symbols.

The animal lineup has also expanded since last season.

"We've got our featured Highland cows, our sheep, little piggies, goats, some sheep, and a new addition as of Sunday is yaks. We have four yaks."

In addition to the yaks, guests can see chickens, turkeys, pheasants, rabbits, and other farm animals while exploring the grounds.

One attraction drawing plenty of attention is the group of Highland cows, which can be fed pumpkin treats purchased on-site.

"They'll come up to you, incredibly friendly. Fun fact, cows don't have top teeth, so they can't bite you. They'll, as you can see, will just come running, and they're very friendly, have great personalities."

According to the Rouwenhorsts, feeding the cows has quickly become a favorite activity among visitors.

"All they want to do is be loved on and eat pumpkin treats."

The farm's bunny area also received upgrades this year, creating more opportunities for guests to interact with the animals while exploring the property.

Beyond the attractions, the family hopes visitors view the farm as a place to slow down, spend time together, and experience life on a working farm.

"We have plenty of space to kind of sit and hang out as family."

The Farm is located at 2590 E Black Canyon Highway and is open for the fall season and features pumpkin picking, wagon rides, animal encounters, a corn maze and other family-friendly activities in Emmett.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook by clicking here.