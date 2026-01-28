Second victim identified in fatal Payette River plane crash

EMMETT, Idaho — The second victim of the Payette River plane crash that occurred on Tuesday has been identified as Dallin Laufenberg of Meridian.

On Tuesday, CBS 2 Boise confirmed that the other victim of the plane crash is Roland Steadham, who served as their Chief Meteorologist.

According to the Gem County Sheriff's Office, the plane carrying the two men hit a power line before crashing onto the icy Payette River in the Black Canyon area east of Emmett.

The plane crash resulted in a significant power outage across the eastern portion of Gem County.

Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' loved ones.

Payette River Regional Technical Academy shares the impact Roland Steadham had on students