Plane crashes into Payette River east of Emmett, killing two male passengers

EMMETT, Idaho — A plane crashed into the Payette River in the Black Canyon area east of Emmett on Tuesday morning, killing two male passengers, the Gem County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The pilot is said to have clipped a power line before crashing onto an icy portion of the river.

In response to the incident, the Gem County Sheriff's Office and Gem County Fire & EMS were dispatched to the jet ski park turnout on the Payette River west of Montour. First responders remain on the scene at this time.

As we reported at 11:50 a.m. this morning, there is currently a significant power outage affecting over 5,000 Idaho Power customers that is connected to the crash.

There are no closures on Highway 52.

This is a breaking story, and we will continue to provide updates.