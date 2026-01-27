Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Large power outages reported in Gem County, Garden Valley

EMMETT, Idaho — Two large power outages are being reported in Gem County and the Garden Valley area today, with approximately 7,000 Idaho Power customers affected.

The cause of the Gem County outage is unknown at this time as Idaho Power continues to investigate the incident. There is currently no estimated time of power restoration.

The same is true of the Garden Valley outage, but unlike Gem County, the estimated time of power estimation is currently expected by 1 p.m.

You can find updates here: Idaho Power Outage Map

