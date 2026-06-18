Local cherries are ready at Emmett's 91st Cherry Festival despite spring crop concerns

EMMETT, Idaho — Local cherries will be at the Emmett Cherry Festival this year, despite concerns earlier in the spring about potential crop loss.

In March and April, growers at Gem Orchards were watching the forecast closely after spring weather raised concerns about the harvest. After months of uncertainty, Lance Phillips, owner of Gem Orchards, made it to Emmett's 91st annual Cherry Day Festival with local fruit ready to sell.

"It's a big sigh of relief. Even though we've had some frost, it's great to finally have our crop off the tree. We've missed hails. We haven't got rained on. We had that big windstorm, but we still had cherries, and we were able to bring them to the cherry festival," Phillips said.

Emmett's Cherry Festival has local cherries — but get them while you can

This year, Gem Orchards lost between 40 and 60 percent of its cherries to frost. But Phillips said the trees compensated somewhat by producing larger fruit. The losses across the valley also meant that Gem Orchards saw roughly 4 times as many customers as usual — a season that normally runs 3 to 4 weeks is already wrapping up.

To make sure festival-goers have fresh local cherries all week, the orchard shut down for 3 days specifically to pick 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of fruit for the event.

"We want you guys to come and taste some fresh and local. We don't want to bring them in from somewhere else."

Phillips said he has heard the rumors for years and wanted to set the record straight.

"These are from Gem Orchards in Emmett, Idaho. We grow cherries, and we've been doing this, and we hope to continue to do this," Phillips said.

Varieties available include Rainiers, Bings and Lapins, as well as pie cherries for those who like to bake and make jams. U-pick is available starting at 9 a.m. daily, but Phillips said demand has been high and the supply could go quickly.

"Don't be late. We could get picked out in one day, we could get picked out in two days. We do have a good supply of cherries for people who want a you-pick and enjoy being out there," Phillips said.

The Emmett Cherry Festival, hosted by the Gem County Chamber of Commerce and presented by D&B Supply, runs June 17 through June 20 at Emmett City Park. The festival has been a community tradition since the 1930s and is the region's longest continually running festival. Admission is free — there are no gate fees, and daily entertainment, nightly concerts, the parade and all contests are free to attend.

The carnival runs Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. All-day wristbands are $40 through June 17 at noon and $50 after that. Parking and shuttle service are sponsored by Micron.

Each day of the festival has a theme and its own lineup of performers on the main stage, sponsored by Corwin Ford:

Wednesday, June 17 — Valor Health Day features performances by Bobbi's Tumble Gym, Gem City Cheerleading, Elliot Hawe, Lake Dance Steps and Darian Renee, with opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and Seth & The Groove closing out the night at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 — Abilities Day includes Professor Gordon, South Slope Band, Lake Dance Steps, Good Time Charlie and the Cliff Miller Band.

Friday, June 19 — BigInsurance.com Day features the Emmett Line Dancers, Reid McIntire, Mekayla Dance, The Forgotten, Ormael Famous Band and Orale.

Saturday, June 20 — Wise Roofing Day includes Music & Magic Co, Killarny Irish Dancers, a Cherry Pie Eating Contest at 2 p.m., the Cherry Festival Parade at 4 p.m., The Two In The Middle and 2-Day Rental closing the festival at 8 p.m.

Additional events throughout the week include the Gem County Village Museum open June 17 through June 20, the Valley of Plenty Quilt Show June 18 through June 20, the Great Cherry Bake Sale and Sidewalk Book Sale June 17 through June 20, the Emmett Lions Club Car Show on June 20, the Fireman Hose Competition, Cherry Pit Spit and Museum Comes to Life — all on June 20.

Lance Phillips, who serves on the chamber board, said the festival draws 40,000 to 50,000 people to Emmett each year and helps fund what the chamber does for the community.

"It's just a fun time. You've got some beautiful music in the background. It's a great place to get away. It doesn't cost anything to come and walk around the parks and visit these people," Lance Phillips said.

Working alongside his father at the festival is Ethan Phillips, who runs the stands and serves as the first face visitors see when they arrive at the orchard. Ethan said working in other jobs after college made him appreciate what he has at home.

"I know that the more I invest into our business, the more it's going to invest into me. Plus, it's just really cool to work with them, and it means a lot to me because it's the prosperity of our family as well as the business," Ethan said.

He said the Cherry Festival represents something bigger than the orchard's bottom line.

"This is the biggest opportunity that we have to grow the community around us. Whether it's running at the booth or just talking to people about what we do and why we do the things that we do — this brings more people to Emmett than we see any other time of the year."

"I think it's very important for us to be involved with it and to grow Emmett as well as our own business," Ethan said.

For those who have never been to the festival, Ethan said it offers something that is increasingly rare as Idaho grows.

"It's a special experience. This feels like a hometown. It feels like a place that you can come back to where the sunsets are just gorgeous, and you can just enjoy time with friends and family and enjoy the park and the trees and everything about it, but it has that small town feel, and I think the cherry fest really is the culmination. So just come on over, come get some fruit and come enjoy what Emmett has to offer," Ethan said.

He also acknowledged that the path he has chosen is not a common one for his generation.

"There's not a lot of young guys going into orcharding nowadays. Kind of being the possible face many, many years in the future — I'm glad to be here, and I can't wait to see what else we grow to do," Ethan said.

Lance Phillips said watching his son step into that role has been one of the most rewarding parts of the business.

"As a farmer, and especially someone who's built this business from 400 trees to 6,000 trees, it's great to have a son who goes to college, goes out in the world, and comes back, and he really wants to be part of it. Anytime you get to work with your family on something, it's just that much better," Lance Phillips said.

That love for the festival is felt by the next generation too. One young neighbor summed up what the event means to her.

"It's just amazing and all that, so it's very special to be here."

Another shared what she loves most about being in the middle of it all.

"I love watching people have fun together, and it's so fun. Like all the different conversations... sometimes I eavesdrop."

Cherry season at Gem Orchards will end two weeks earlier than usual this year. Cherries will be available at Gem Orchards and the Cherry Festival while supplies last.