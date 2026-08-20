Idaho schools begin daily moment of silence under House Bill 623 — here's how Emmett is implementing it

EMMETT, Idaho — A new daily moment of silence is now part of the school day at Idaho public schools under House Bill 623 — and Emmett School District is already putting it into practice.

Under the new law, students must participate in at least 60 seconds of silence at or near the beginning of each school day. Students can use the time to reflect, meditate, pray, or participate in another silent activity of their choosing. The law also prohibits school staff from directing students on how to use that quiet time.

Watch: Emmett School District implements mandatory moment of silence

Emmett School District implements mandatory moment of silence

House Bill 623 passed in July — meaning it is a state law, not a school district rule. Emmett School District communicated the change to families through ParentSquare, email, and the district's Facebook page before the school year began.

Emmett High School senior Brynn Howell said she first heard about the law when it was posted online and initially thought it might not actually be implemented. Then a message came through on ParentSquare about a week before school started confirming the district would be putting it into practice each morning.

As someone who does the morning announcements, Howell said the change has required some personal adjustment — she is used to the tardy bell ringing and immediately picking up the phone to start. Now she has to wait for a second bell before beginning.

"I think that it's a good change, but it's just a little, it'll it's taking some getting used to," Howell said.

She said the benefits are real, especially for students who need a moment to settle in before the day begins.

"Just having that time to regroup and think about things that they're gonna get done for the day, maybe they had a difficult day yesterday and today they're gonna make it better," Howell said.

She said Emmett has a strong culture of faith among its students — pointing to the seminary building on campus.

"Those classes are always full, so it's so nice to see kids taking that extra step. You don't get a credit for those classes, so willingly on their time, they're going out to take those classes. It's so good to see that people actually care, and that's what they want to do with their time," Howell said.

Emmett mom, Amy Delmore, has a freshman and a senior in the district. She said her first reaction when she read about the new law was gratitude — though she noticed others online expressing concern or confusion.

"I decided to sit down with both my boys and tell them, let's take advantage of this minute; let's pray like we pray in our home that's not the same for everybody, but I said if you don't feel like praying, I want you to be grateful. I want you to count your blessings, think about what you're grateful for," Delmore said.

She said the moment of silence has also given her a new conversation starter at home. On the first day of school, she asked both boys what they did with their minute. One said he prayed. The other admitted he and his best friend silently played rock, paper, scissors — but by the next day, he told his mom he had prayed too.

Delmore said the law has also helped clear up some confusion she saw circulating online — including one parent who worried the pledge of allegiance was being replaced. She said once people understood it was a state law passed in July and not a school rule, many felt better about it.

"I think that it opens an opportunity to feel safe, to be able to come to school and still have God with you," Delmore said.

"I hope that they are doing it statewide. I hope that other school districts are making it as important as Emmett did," Delmore said.

Delmore added a single minute can make a meaningful difference for a child — whether they use it to pray, set a goal for the day or simply take a breath before class begins.