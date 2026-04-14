Gem County delays decision on proposed 96-acre Holbrook Gravel Pit after neighbors voice opposition

EMMETT, Idaho — The Gem County Planning and Zoning Commission held off on making a decision Monday night regarding a proposed 96-acre gravel pit in Emmett after hearing concerns from neighbors.

SunCore Construction and Materials is requesting a special use permit for the Holbrook Gravel Pit, located off Bowman Road and Highway 52. The 96-acre site is currently zoned as rural transitional agriculture.

During the public hearing at the Gem County Annex, SunCore representative Bill King outlined plans for a conventional open-pit extraction up to 25 feet deep. The project would be phased to minimize active disturbance, with operating hours restricted to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

King said SunCore currently operates in Gem County and that the main reason they are proposing the new pit is to meet public demand and fulfill agricultural needs. He argued that opening a pit in Emmett reduces transportation costs, fuel use, and avoids putting more trucks on the roads by not having to haul gravel over the hill.

"At SunCore we do take great pride and energy in working with the communities of where we work," King said.

"We can work with Gem County," King said.

The company addressed water concerns, noting that shallow groundwater in the Emmett Valley is influenced by irrigation canals, rivers, ditches, and seasonal recharge patterns. King acknowledged that older or artesian wells are more sensitive to water level fluctuations.

To mitigate those concerns, SunCore plans to install on-site monitoring wells to establish baseline groundwater levels before extraction begins. Dewatering would be conducted in a controlled, documented manner, including timing, pumping rates, and discharge locations.

King detailed SunCore's Well Response Program: If a well owner reports a suspected problem, it triggers a 60-day resolution period. During that time, SunCore would arrange for a qualified well technician to evaluate the well and perform diagnostics, mechanical repairs, component replacements, or other corrective measures as necessary.

To control dust and protect air quality, SunCore plans to use water spray bars, water the roads, cover loads, and maintain haul road surfaces. The site would also feature minimum setbacks from property lines and roads, along with earthen berms and vegetation for visual and noise screening.

A Traffic Impact Study will evaluate turning movements, sight distances, and safety improvements at site access points. Mitigation could include signage, haul routes, turn lanes, and access modifications.

The reclamation plan, which must be approved by the Idaho Department of Lands and Gem County, would occur progressively as extraction completes. The final post-mining landscape would include ponds, stabilized slopes, and revegetated areas to prevent erosion.

The permit would include county oversight measures such as county inspections, quarterly reporting, and five-year permit reviews, along with stop-work authority if conditions are not met.

SunCore representative Jeremy Leonard noted that the anticipated start date for the Holbrook pit is approximately three years away, as the company needs to complete its current operations in Emmett first.

A small number of supporters said the pit would follow environmental and safety rules and help meet local job demands.

"Me working to move with them has been a great opportunity for me because we take all the appropriate steps," SunCore employee Jack Knighter said.

However, more than 30 people testified in opposition, voicing concerns about noise, dust, water use, and the heavy truck traffic they say would come with the operation.

Several neighbors argued that Bowman Road is a narrow road that has been neglected by the county and is nowhere near up to code for heavy truck traffic. One resident noted that Bowman Road is classified as a "nature collector," which requires a 36-foot pavement width, and said adding industrial haul trucks without a major road overhaul would be unsafe.

"It’s just unsafe for anything going South without a major redo both on Bowman Road and Emmett Road," Emmett resident Douglas Anderson said.

Water was another major sticking point. Neighbors pointed out that groundwater levels in the area have already dropped, making dewatering concerns a reality rather than a hypothetical. Some residents rely on artesian wells to feed their cattle and worry about contamination, noting that nitrates are already an issue in agricultural soils.

Neighbors also criticized SunCore's 60-day well response program, pointing out that if a well is damaged, a family could potentially go 60 days without water, which they called unlivable.

Dust and air quality were also raised as significant health hazards. One neighbor pointed out that because she lives above the proposed gravel pit, the planned berms will not do anything to block the dust, which blows in every direction.

"It becomes a respiratory hazard when industrial activity such as crushing, drilling, and heavy equipment make it airborne," Emmett neighbor Mark McCord said.

Many residents argued the pit would change the character of the valley, hurt property values, and eliminate necessary agricultural land. Neighbors expressed frustration over the loss of land to raise cattle and keep local meat local, arguing that industrial work and houses simply do not mix.

"It seems like we’re raping our own land of agricultural land that is needed," Emmett resident Fay Keller said.

"I want to preserve the valley the way it is," Emmett resident Martin Fry said.

"Maybe the houses will be more affordable because the quality won’t be there anymore," Emmett resident Doug Davis said.

"Not how I wish to spend remaining time that I have on this earth," Emmett resident Thomas said.

"The proposed SUP does not meet the standards of the county comprehensive plan or the code of ordinances and must be denied," McCord said.

After hearing the testimonies, the Planning and Zoning commissioners concluded that no decision would be made Monday night.

"I agree with some of the testimony we've heard tonight, that we don't have the necessary information to make a proper decision."

Idaho News 6 will continue to cover this story as more information becomes available.