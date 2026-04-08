Gem County commissioners hold off on Merrill's Pit gravel project decision after two-night public hearing

EMMETT, Idaho — Tensions remain high in Emmett as a public hearing hosted by Gem County commissioners continued into a second night, with no final decision made on a 393-acre gravel project known as Merrill’s Pit.

Nearly 130 people attended the first night of the public hearing on Monday, and more than 90 returned to the Gem County Annex on Tuesday to voice support or opposition to the proposed gravel project.

Neighbors voiced frustrations over long-term health impacts, property value loss, and the community’s future. Emmett neighbor Mark McCord said dust is a primary concern.

"I can assure you that my house stays covered in dust all the time… dust that I don’t need in my lungs or on my property," McCord said.

Gem County Commissioners listen to neighbors' concerns about the proposed Merrill's Pit.

Gem County commissioners hold off on Merrill's Pit decision after two-night public hearing

Property values were another major sticking point for those living near the proposed site.

"The value of the home is based off the buyer so ask me… I’m the buyer!" another Emmett neighbor said.

"The mining operation reduces values into a homeowner that has placed their entire savings into the home... it is significant," one Emmett neighbor added.

The issue of road safety was also raised, including the impact of truck traffic near Emmett High School and along Star Lane.

"The proposed use will impose significant burdens on a road that was never designed for industrial haul traffic," an Emmett neighbor said.

Emmett neighbor David Dutra, who lives on Star Lane, brought his two daughters to the front of the room to hold posters illustrating the community's concerns. Dutra clarified that his opposition is not about stopping industry.

"First, I want to be very clear, this is not an issue of preventing local jobs. We are not against local jobs by any means or gravel pits. I'm a construction worker myself. It is the location of these gravel pits that is a problem," Dutra said.

Dutra pushed back on Granite's traffic and noise claims, arguing that Star Lane and its bridges are not wide enough for two trucks to safely pass in opposite directions without forcing trucks into oncoming traffic. He also presented a photo of a gravel truck on the road at 5:39 a.m., challenging the developer's stated operating hours.

"If this permit was approved, all road construction to meet county code must be complete before any mining began to ensure the safety of the community," Dutra said.

The current owner of the proposed land, David Little, testified in support of the project Monday night. Neighbors acknowledged Little has been communicative about his plans, but criticized developers who sold homes or nearby properties for not disclosing that a gravel pit was planned, even though they were aware of his intentions.

Emmett neighbor Tamara Peccorini, who lives adjacent to the proposed site, said her home is part of the New York subdivision. She specifically named her listing realtor and developer, Kyle Stratton of Evans Realty, alleging he failed to disclose the potential gravel pit despite knowing about a letter from David Little outlining the plans.

Peccorini said she stood on her property before buying it and asked Stratton about the surrounding corn land.

"Oh, it's gonna be agriculture. You're fine. He knew," Peccorini said. "I trusted him, and he lied to me standing on my property."

Peccorini pushed back on Granite's legal counsel's claim that buyers should have known about the gravel plans.

"There was nothing in title, there was nothing said, there was nothing emailed, and nothing... my family could not make an informed consent decision because information was not given to us," Peccorini said.

She criticized the county for approving residential development next to a known or anticipated industrial operation, saying it creates a "very predictable conflict."

"[It] places the burden entirely on homeowners, who have put everything that they own, who had no meaningful opportunity to make that informed decision," Peccorini said.

Peccorini also raised concerns about the cumulative impact of mining in the area, noting that 1,000 acres out of an 1,800-acre rectangle surrounding her home could become a mining operation corridor. She said she reviewed the 400-plus letters submitted in favor of the mining extraction and found that only about 25% of them were from local residents, with many being form letters and some coming from out of state.

She argued that approving the permit would contradict the 2023 Gem County Comprehensive Plan, which emphasizes protecting property rights and preserving community character.

Following more than 30 opposition testimonies, a rebuttal was presented by Granite Excavation's representatives, addressing noise, traffic, and their plans for site restoration.

Granite Excavation President Josh Davis, a fifth-generation Idahoan, said his company employs 250 people and has a long history of responsible land management. He pushed back on the narrative that gravel pits are encroaching on neighborhoods.

"The reality is the opposite. Residential development is moving towards existing gravel pits," Davis said, noting that growth often expands outward toward pre-existing operations.

Davis emphasized that local aggregate is essential for the community's growth, noting that "every road, every foundation, every piece of infrastructure depends on locally sourced aggregate."

"We understand change raises concern," Davis said. "We don’t walk away from our sites… we reclaim them, we restore them."

Granite Excavation Vice President Dusty Hibbard addressed specific operational concerns, including the visual and auditory impact of the proposed 20-foot berms. He explained that a 6-foot-tall person looking over a 20-foot berm would not be able to see the stockpiles.

Hibbard shared a personal anecdote about testing the noise reduction of berms at the existing Sawyer Pit. He said he had people stand 150 feet away from an active crusher, then moved them 10 feet to stand behind a 5-foot-tall berm.

"Their eyes light up because the noise deafens; you cannot hear it," Hibbard said, arguing that a 20- or 25-foot berm will be even more effective.

Addressing noise from backup alarms, Hibbard explained that the 400-acre size of Merrill's Pit allows for a safer, circular traffic flow.

"We will bring trucks in, they will load, they will round out, and they will leave. No backing up of trucks will ever take place," Hibbard said, eliminating the need for constant backup alarms.

Hibbard also detailed a dewatering study he initiated at the Sawyer Pit. They hired a local surveyor to measure water levels in nearby ponds while a pit pond was dewatered to a depth of 22-23 feet for months. When they shut the pumps off and let the water rise, the most significant change in a neighboring pond 125-130 feet away was only 9 inches. Ponds further away saw a 1-inch change or no change at all.

"There's no physical way that you're going to dewater a well at 200, 500, half a mile away," Hibbard argued.

Following the rebuttal, commissioners pressed Granite on several key issues.

When asked about truck safety and overloading, Granite confirmed they use a 75-foot platform scale to weigh each truck and trailer combined, ensuring no truck leaves the pit exceeding its registered weight limit. They also noted that loaders and equipment working within the pit will use multi-decibel backup alarms that react to surrounding noise levels to minimize disruption.

District 1 Chairman Kirk Wille pressed Granite on the impact their heavy trucks have on the rest of the county's 340 miles of roads, suggesting the operation could create a new burden on taxpayers for road maintenance. Granite argued it would be unfair to impose an "impact fee" on their business when similar businesses are not charged, noting that only about 65,000 tons of the 700,000 tons extracted annually are used locally. Wille disagreed, stating that the special use permit process requires ensuring no new burden is placed on taxpayers.

Wille formally requested detailed information from county staff regarding the right-of-way on Star Lane, including its current width, the required width for reconstruction, and specific details about the intersections at Highway 52 and Salesyard Road, as well as any bridges.

Wille also requested that Granite work with the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) to install automatic data loggers on the proposed monitoring wells. He asked that the data be made available to the public around the clock to track any effects from dewatering.

After two nights of debate, commissioners did not make a final decision.

"We do not need it in Gem County," McCord said.

County commissioners will host a deliberation on May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Gem County Annex, where neighbors hope a final decision will be made.