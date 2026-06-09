Flying Thunderbolt Ranch airstrip approved after heated debate in Gem County

EMMETT, Idaho — A proposed private airstrip in west Gem County is moving forward after a lengthy public hearing that drew passionate testimony from both supporters and opponents.

The Gem County Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday night to approve a special use permit for the Flying Thunderbolt Ranch airstrip, a private grass runway planned within a proposed 19-lot subdivision near Brill Road.

Learn more about the approved project and neighbors' concerns.

Gem County Approves Controversial Private Airstrip

The subdivision itself has already received approval. Monday night's hearing focused specifically on whether a roughly 20-acre private grass airstrip should be allowed as part of the development.

Developer Jay Labrum has described the project as a residential aviation community designed for aircraft owners who want to live, store and maintain aircraft on their own property.

"Flying Thunderbolt Ranch isn't just an airstrip. It's a community built on the belief that Gem County is stronger when families put down roots together," Labrum said.

The proposal generated significant opposition from neighboring property owners, many of whom packed the hearing room Monday night.

Opponents raised concerns about noise, safety, emergency response times, livestock impacts, property values, traffic on Brill Road, environmental concerns related to aviation fuel, and whether the project was compatible with the area's rural character.

Several neighbors argued the proposal would introduce aviation activity into an area that has historically been made up of agricultural land, hobby farms, and rural homes.

Others questioned how restrictions would be enforced years into the future and whether the proposed airstrip would effectively function as an airport.

Supporters of the project argued the airstrip would remain a low-intensity, private-use facility and said conditions placed on the permit could address many of the concerns raised by neighbors.

"I understand the concerns that have been raised: roads matter, dust, livestock, safety, quiet rural life matters. I live here too, and I care about those things as well, but I do not believe this project is against agricultural life," one supporter told commissioners.

During deliberations, commissioners spent considerable time discussing whether the airstrip could be made compatible with surrounding properties through additional restrictions.

The discussion focused heavily on flight frequency, enforcement mechanisms, aircraft types, noise concerns, and whether the proposal met the intent of the county's comprehensive plan and rural zoning standards.

Several commissioners expressed concerns about how additional air traffic could affect neighboring properties and businesses. Others discussed whether strict limitations could help mitigate those impacts.

As part of that discussion, Labrum indicated he was willing to accept additional restrictions beyond those originally proposed.

"We would be totally on board with a restriction of either one flight per resident per week or 19 total per week was ever easiest to track with neighbors, general public, and certainly the county," he said.

Ultimately, commissioners voted to approve the special use permit with amended conditions.

The approved conditions include annual reviews, a limit of 19 flights per week, restrictions on helicopters and drones, a tracking mechanism to document flight activity, restrictions on commercial operations, and requirements that the airstrip remain a private, non-commercial grass runway.

Commercial airport operations, charter services, flight schools, aircraft rentals, air shows, organized aviation gatherings, and touch-and-go practice operations are prohibited under the approved conditions.

The decision prompted an immediate reaction from some neighbors in attendance.

One person challenged the commission moments after the vote, asking, "You just allowed these neighbors to impact my life and do not a damn thing about it."

Several attendees left the hearing visibly frustrated as the meeting continued.

Labrum said he understands concerns raised throughout the process and believes cooperation will be necessary moving forward.

"We totally understand there's compromise and collaboration, and we have to, um, you know, be good neighbors," he said.

The approval allows the project to move forward under the conditions adopted by the commission.