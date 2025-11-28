Emmett Turkey Trot brings the community together on Thanksgiving

EMMETT, Idaho — Emmett residents laced up their running shoes Thursday morning for the annual Turkey Trot 5K, getting their steps in before sitting down to traditional Thanksgiving meals.

WATCH | Emmett High's student council bringing the community together—

Emmett Turkey Trot brings community together on Thanksgiving

The community event, organized by Emmett High School's student council, brought together neighbors of all ages for a morning run through Gem Island Sports Complex before the holiday festivities began.

Brynn Howell, a junior at Emmett High School and community liaison for the Associated Student Body, organized the event as part of her role connecting the school with the community.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Brynn Howell poses for a photo with Emmett Neighborhood Reporter, Greenlee Clark.

"I had the incredible opportunity to host our turkey trot 5K fun run this morning, on Thanksgiving. It was just a way to bring the community and the school culture. That's part of my job... is to involve our community and things that we do throughout the school, so this was a great way to involve our community," Howell said.

Howell has lived in Emmett her whole life and was born and raised in the city.

"It's awesome and knowing most of the people who come in, saying, like, Brynn, we're so excited for you, like we're here for you, just seeing the support that people have for not only Emmett High School but for me as well," Howell said.

Participants had various motivations for joining the morning run. Some wanted to earn their Thanksgiving meal, while others simply enjoyed the community atmosphere.

Taylor McRae wore a crocheted turkey hat made by his wife and planned to return next year.

"Today is a wonderful day to be thankful about not only your family but also about your body that is able to get out and move," McRae said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Taylor McRae wore a crocheted turkey hat to Emmett High School's 2025 Annual Turkey Trot.

"Absolutely," McRae said when asked if he would return next year.

Participants shared their excitement about upcoming Thanksgiving meals, with answers ranging from traditional turkey and green bean casserole to homemade Chinese food and tiramisu instead of pumpkin pie.

One resident was trying turkey for the first time, while a neighbor named Russell looked forward to his wife's homemade pecan pie.

"Pecan pie. My wife made a homemade pie yesterday, and that's going to be awesome," Russell said.

For many participants, this was their first Turkey Trot experience. Parents of student council members appreciated the family activity before the big meal.

"We've never done this, but I love it. It's awesome," said one mother of a student council member.

"It's a good activity for us all to do together," said a father of a student council member.

"I just like to get some exercise before the big meal," Emmett School District PIO, Amanda Weers said.

Volunteers stationed throughout the course handed out gummy bears, water, and encouragement to runners and walkers.

"It's just wonderful to see so many friends and family out here," one neighbor said.

"It's nice to see all of the support come out, especially on Thanksgiving morning," said Howell's mother.

Despite feeling under the weather, Howell participated by running one lap before calling it quits.

"Yeah, I was exhausted. I was not expecting to run. I'm not feeling the greatest, so I ran a lap, and I called it quits. I decided to participate, but one lap and I was done," Howell said.

"I'm excited to eat. The run… I won't feel so guilty as of now, but I'm also excited to spend time with family," Howell said.

The first-place winner expressed gratitude for the day.

"I'm grateful for my Lord. I'm grateful for my family, and I'm just grateful to be in Emmett today," the winner said.

Howell shared her Thanksgiving message with the community.

"Just be grateful for what you have and don't take advantage of the people that are always around you," Howell said.

Next year's event is expected to be bigger, with plans for more T-shirts, music, people with signs cheering participants on, and fun booths set up with sponsors.

The annual Turkey Trot supports the Emmett High School student council. People can make donations at the high school and designate them for the student council. Those wanting to donate can contact infoehs@isd221.net.