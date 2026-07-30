Emmett School District balances new AI guidelines and a push to cut student screen time by up to 50 percent

EMMETT, Idaho — Schools across Idaho are preparing to adjust to new artificial intelligence guidelines under Senate Bill 1227, and Emmett School District is already working through what that could look like in its classrooms.

Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1227 into law earlier this year, with the legislation taking effect July 1, 2026.

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The law adds a new chapter to Idaho Code focused on generative artificial intelligence in education — defined as the responsible use of AI technologies to support instruction, enhance student engagement, personalize learning, improve administrative efficiency or assist educator decision-making, while ensuring that human judgment remains the final authority.

Watch: Hear from Emmett School District leaders about the push

Emmett schools balance new AI guidelines and a push to cut screen time

The law requires the State Department of Education to develop a statewide AI in education framework, subject to State Board of Education approval. That framework must prioritize human-centered oversight, transparency, safety and data security, and guide instructional integration, academic integrity, digital citizenship and responsible student use.

Emmett School District Superintendent Craig Woods said the district has been tracking the bill since it was in the legislative process. He said the framework is still being finalized at the state level, and Emmett will need to align its own plans with whatever the State Department of Education produces.

"We're still working through what it's gonna look like here at Emmett," Woods said.

He said he has already reviewed a draft of the state framework and came away encouraged.

"I think the transparency piece is always the best, so parents know what we're doing within the district," Woods said. "I think those are the things that it would be nice to have consistency across all districts."

Woods said the concern about AI is not limited to parents — educators are also navigating it carefully.

"AI is here to stay, but what we have to do is we have to use it responsibly, and we have to teach our students how to use it responsibly across the state," Woods said. "It doesn't matter if it's Horseshoe Bend or Emmett — their lives are touched by AI in some way already, and it's just becoming more and more."

He said the role of teachers remains central regardless of how AI evolves.

"The experts in the classroom are still the teachers, and the screen time or the blended learning piece of it should just be used to enhance or enrich what they're doing or help with an intervention," Woods said.

At the same time, Emmett School District is also focusing on how often students are using technology throughout the school day. Woods said the conversation started last year when the district's admin and leadership teams began examining how much screen time students were getting in the classroom.

The district set a goal of a 25 percent reduction in screen time across all buildings this school year, with principals and leadership teams working to reduce Chromebook use in the classroom.

Woods said the district has since discussed going even further.

"We discussed the other day about can we move from 25% to even 50%, so we'll cut it in half — two full days without screen time," Woods said.

He acknowledged the approach will look different at different grade levels and in certain courses — online classes and IDLA courses will still require screen time — but said the goal is to push teachers and students to think differently about when technology is truly necessary.

He said the screen time reduction connects directly to the AI conversation — including a return to foundational skills like handwriting.

"Compositions, writing a rough draft by hand, and then putting it in, typing it in and deciding where the edits could be. I think the teachers will start to embrace that," Woods said.

He said he sees real potential in AI as a tool for teachers — but is watching closely to see how it develops.

"I like the idea behind AI, and I like some of the things that we're able to do and save time for our teachers," Woods said.

For some parents and grandparents in the community, the push to reduce screen time is welcomed.

"I'm happy to hear it, super happy to hear it. I think reducing the time that the kids spend looking at technology in the classroom, I think is a better way to go," Emmett grandparent Patty McIntosh said.

Her biggest concern is keeping students safe online as technology continues advancing.

"It's confusing for adults, so I can only imagine that it would be really confusing for kids," McIntosh said.