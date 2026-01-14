Emmett Public Library celebrates 100 years as community centerpiece

EMMETT, Idaho — Over the course of a century, Emmett's Public Library went from a reading room made of cardboard to the Wells Fargo building to the town museum and now, the space it calls home, located at 275 S Hayes Avenue. Through it all, the library served as a centerpiece of Gem County.

Carmen Nichols spent 35 years behind the front desk, welcoming the community, recommending books, and watching the library transform from old buildings into the modern space it is today. At 91 years old, she's been an Emmett neighbor her entire life.

Emmett Public Library celebrates 100 years as community heartbeat

"I almost feel like I own the library," Nichols said, laughing.

Nichols started working at the library in 1975 after her daughter went off to college at Boise State University. Her hiring process was unconventional.

"I never was interviewed for this job at all. And one day I was walking home from town. It was in the fall of the year, and the lady from the library, who was the librarian then, she called me. And she wanted to know if I would like to work for the library, and I said, 'Yeah, I would,'" Nichols recalled.

Her training was minimal but memorable.

"I had 2 hours of instructions from her," Nichols said.

After being diagnosed with lupus, Nichols decided to continue working part-time rather than leave the library entirely.

When asked what the library's 100-year milestone means to her as an Emmett neighbor, Nichols responded with humor.

"I'm old!" she said, laughing. "That's what it means."

Nichols developed a personal approach to serving library patrons.

"You get to know these people as they come into the library. And my philosophy was if I knew them and I was ordering literature for them, I would know what they wanted to read, so that made it easier for purchasing, you know, books for the library," Nichols said.

Photos from decades ago show Carmen leading story time, a tradition that still fills the library with the sound of children's laughter today.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 A throwback photo of Carmen Nichols reading during storytime to a room full of children.

"There's not a lot of things for the children to do here, but the library is one of them," Nichols said.

"I have had up to 100 children in there and no problem with them," said Nichols. "You just get friendly with them, and you love them, and you like to do it, and it was great."

Nichols led story time for about 20 to 25 years and helped establish several library programs and collections.

She also organized the Friends of the Library and helped them achieve 501c3 status, conducting fundraisers including tours of homes.

Nichols witnessed the library's technological evolution, including when Bill Gates donated computers.

"I remember when the computers came in. Bill Gates donated two to the library. And then he donated some to the high school. And I remember saying, 'This is either going to be a good thing or a bad thing,'" Nichols added.

She also shared the library's early history, recounting Katherine Hunt, whom she remembers as the first librarian.

Hunt ran the library when it was located upstairs in what is now the Wells Fargo building downtown.

"She was stern, very stern. And in fact, I say she was so stern you didn't dare look up because she would be right down your neck," Nichols said.

Despite her sternness, Hunt was dedicated to the community. "She had a sternness about her, but everything she did was for the good of somebody else," Nichols said.

Current Director Alyce Kelley says the library's roots date back to 1925, when the city officially made it part of Emmett government business. The current city council will recognize the library's milestone on Tuesday night, 100 years to the day.

"I'm proud of the fact that Mayor Petrie will be presenting a centennial 100-year proclamation to sign," Kelley said. "I love history, and so obviously I'm living part of the history, bringing 100 years of memories back. It's my honor to share it with the community."

For Carmen, it's the people who've walked through these doors that make it all time well spent.

"I think I was the one that had the joy. I really do because I like the people," Nichols said.

The Emmett Public Library Centennial open house celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

