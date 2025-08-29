Little libraries bring big opportunities for young readers in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Middleton Public Library recently received a budget boost, and leaders say little libraries play a big role in extending their reach into neighborhoods.

Across Middleton, small community-run "little libraries" allow kids in neighborhoods to access books — even if they can't make it to the main library.

Middleton Library Director Laurie Clark says the library actively supports these little libraries by refilling books weekly and encouraging kids to explore reading.

"Little libraries are important because sometimes kids don't have a way to get to the library… if they go to Ridley's or West Highlands, he can just go to the little library himself and get books all on his own," Clark said.

Clark says these libraries not only help with accessibility but also promote literacy, giving children a way to choose and return books independently.

"One little boy came up on his bike and picked out six books. He said, 'I haven't read these yet!' It's super important to get books into the hands of anyone and everyone we can," Clark said.

Christine McCarthy, who created one of Middleton's first little libraries, says the initiative has grown thanks to community support and donations — and that children are excited to engage with the libraries every day.

"Immediately, people were coming and texting me, emailing me to donate books… It caught on so fast. Parents love to see what their children pick — it's an adventure for them, and it gives kids an incentive to read," McCarthy said.

McCarthy says the little libraries also help children explore their interests and encourage independent learning outside the classroom.

"I try to curate books for children's fantasies and home school curriculums… so they have books that meet their needs and keep them excited about reading," McCarthy said.

With the library's new budget, leaders hope to expand services and provide even more resources to the community.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.