EMMETT, Idaho — A hometown tradition brought students, families, and alumni together in Emmett as the community celebrated homecoming with a parade through the heart of town, packed sidewalks, and plenty of Husky pride.

In neighborhoods like Emmett, homecoming is more than a football game on Friday night — it's an all-day celebration that starts with a parade down Main Street.

Jennifer Petrie, whose family has deep roots in the community, was among the proud parents participating in the festivities. Her father serves as mayor and her mother as "Mrs. Mayor," both actively involved in community activities.

"Today in the parade, I am driving my beloved son Caleb, who is on the homecoming court. He's a candidate, and this will be my final drive with one of my children — but I did get to do it two years ago with our daughter as well," Petrie said.

Greenlee Clark, Idaho News 6 Jennifer Petrie drives her son, Caleb, in the 2025 Homecoming Game parade.

All of Petrie's children have graduated from Emmett High School, continuing a family tradition that began when her parents moved to the area in 1989.

Generations of families and newcomers alike lined Main Street, sharing in a tradition that's been a part of this town for decades.

This year's parade featured a "Dreamworks" theme, with each club, sport, and student council group creating floats based on different movies. The yearbook staff chose Puss in Boots for their float, while other groups selected Madagascar, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and other Dreamworks films.

Watch to experience the 2025 Homecoming parade!

Emmett celebrates homecoming with parade, community pride

Even the elementary schools joined in the themed celebration. James Skendrovich, a fourth-grade teacher at Carberry Elementary School, dressed as Dave from Madagascar while his fifth graders portrayed penguins, and his fourth and third graders dressed as trolls.

"So the theme is DreamWorks theme, and so my student council kids chose to vote, and the 5th graders really wanted to be penguins, and the 4th graders really want to be trolls because that movie just came out, so they're excited about that movie," Skendrovich said.

Greenlee Clark, Idaho News 6 Carberry Elementary students pose for a photo at the 2025 Emmett Homecoming Game parade.

"We have a very good small-town vibe. Everybody's really close, and coming from the East Coast, they were super welcoming. I was not ostracized, and it's just really fun because it's something that I, as a child, never got to do," said Molly Worek, the yearbook advisor for Emmett High School.

Worek moved to Emmett a little under five years ago from a large school on the East Coast in New Jersey. For her, participating in homecoming traditions has been like "reliving a little bit of high school" alongside her yearbook staff.

Skendrovich, who has been in Emmett for about five years after moving from California, shares a similar appreciation for the community's commitment to homecoming.

"It means a lot to me coming from California, where we don't do anything really big for homecoming. It's just a football game and dance. Here... having a whole parade and having the whole town come out is just something special and it means a lot to both me and the children," Skendrovich said.

For those who grew up in Emmett, homecoming offers a chance to pass on that Husky pride — something Petrie says is unique to their community.

Greenlee Clark, Idaho News 6 Emmett student hugs their younger sibling during the 2025 Emmett Homecoming parade.

"This town is more committed to the children and the youth than most towns that I've ever been involved with," Petrie said. "It's just something that's so traditional and beautiful, and I think that's why everybody stays really plugged in."

For students, it's about making memories they'll carry with them long after graduation.

"I never thought I would be in this parade, so it means so much that I'm actually like I'm in it, you know, my sister was in it, my brother was in it..." Chloe Daisson said.

The community spirit extends beyond just the parade, according to local resident Michael Brune.

"I've been working for a school district since 2003, so I've enjoyed that. It's a great place to work. It's a great place to be. I love this community. We step up and support each other, and that's a great, a great thing. So I've appreciated that," Brune said.

The importance of community support is especially evident to those who document these moments. As one of the photographers for the yearbook, Worek constantly has students asking if they'll be there taking pictures.

"For having the community support, it's everything to the kids," Worek said.

The Husky pride extends throughout the entire community, encompassing all students regardless of where they attend school.

"I'm so proud of each and every husky and every student, homeschooler, and Calvary Christian, and we're all huskies in Emmett... it doesn't matter where you go to school," Petrie said.

Emmett kicked off their homecoming game at 7 p.m. against Skyview, with the school's band, color guard, cheer and spirit line squad all performing to support the Huskies.