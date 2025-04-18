Two tribal casino plans are sparking debate in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The talk of tribal casinos is heating up in Mountain Home. As we previously reported, the Sho-Pai is the only tribe in Idaho without gaming revenue, and they are teaming up with the Coeur d' Alene tribe to purchase 560 acres south of the interstate with about 40 acres outlined for the casino.

But not far from there, the Shoshone-Bannock tribe from Fort Hall already owns land within Mountain Home city limits with plans for a casino. The Sho-Ban now says that while they are aware of recent announcements regarding a proposed casino resort by the Shoshone-Paiute and Coeur d'Alene Tribes, they remain focused on their vision and priorities.

Idaho News 6 spoke with a representative from the Sho-Pai Tribe, who said, "While we are aware the Sho-Ban Tribes are pursuing their fourth casino project in the same region, we are solely focused on developing a world-class gaming experience for Idahoans and bringing opportunities, resources, and ultimately self-reliance to our tribal members."

Caught in the middle of all of this are residents in Mountain Home.

We spoke to two women who shared different opinions. One is against the casinos, but if she had to choose between the two, "I would choose the Sho-Pai because they do need the income, they need it, they don't have as much of the resources as the Sho-Ban."

The other says, "I think it will bring a little bit more population to this small town, I think jobs will open u,p I think the downtown will be a little bit busier, and it will give something to do locally, so I'm kind of excited by it."

The President of the Mountain Chamber of Commerce, Samantha Venable Harjo, tells me they don't have a formal opinion on either project. But they do welcome any opportunity for the community to have more employment, more resources, an more economic development.

Governor Little’s office told us they’re working with federal, tribal, and local partners to explore how all this will impact Idaho. The Interior Department will also have to weigh in on the proposals.