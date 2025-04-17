'We were given a gift'; Leaders of Shoshone-Paiute Tribes react to plans for first casino moving forward

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Soon, you may not have to go all the way to Jackpot to gamble. I spoke with leaders from the Duck Valley Reservation and locals to learn more about the project and the potential impacts it will have.

"The tribe has been at it for 30 years, that's a long time to not be successful. This time we were actually given a gift," said Chairman Brian Mason.

Things are starting to look up for leaders of the Shoshone-Paiute tribes as plans move forward for the tribe's first casino between Mountain Home and Boise after a contribution from the Coeur d'Alene tribe.

Council member Daliah Abel explained, "This partnership will provide us some of the resources to put some of the funds and money back into our own people."

"It would be nice to have our own health care, our own law enforcement, adequate teachers to be able to teach the children," added Mason.

Abel continued, "So we essentially will be able to take care of ourselves without having to rely on outside resources."

This project is quite the talker around the Valley.

"Personally, I love it. I'd love to go out there and have a good time," said one Boise local.

Another exclaimed, "A bunch of people are going to go because the nearest casino is in Jackpot, which is like four hours away or something."

Many locals in Mountain Home seemed on board for the economic boost.

"Yes, it would still bring in money, jobs and popularity to Mountain Home, this place, or even Boise," said one man heading into Walmart.

But many questioned who would actually feel that economic impact.

Another shrugged, adding, "I could see it being a good thing if they hire people from the community. If they bring in their own employees, then it won't do a whole lot for here. Just more and more people and more traffic."

I brought up these concerns when speaking with the tribal leaders, who explained that these concerns have already been addressed.

"We've moved it about 15 miles. It will impact Mountain Home financially, but not socially. Talking with Governor Little on this, he wanted to ensure that it was going to be able to offer employment not only for tribal members, but everyone in the Treasure Valley area as well," said the Chairman.

Council member Addie Parker chimed in, saying, "During the construction, the opening phase, there's going to be a casino, a hotel, restaurants. We're gonna have thousands of jobs available."

"For the Coeur d'Alene people to do this, and extend their hands out to us and help their brothers and sisters, it means the world to us," added Abel.

The tribes will have to receive approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior in order to move forward.

