Shoshone-Paiute tribe gives update on proposed Elmore County casino

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A proposed Shoshone-Paiute resort and casino in Elmore County remains in the early stages of the federal approval process, nearly a year after the tribe submitted its application.

The Shoshone-Paiute Business Council submitted a fee-to-trust application to the U.S. Department of the Interior in September of 2025. Tribal representatives say federal officials are reviewing the application and that initial feedback has been positive.

READ MORE | Two tribal casino plans are sparking debate in Mountain Home

The process, however, could take years. Tribal representatives say fee-to-trust applications can take up to three years or longer to receive approval.

The project also needs agreement from the state of Idaho and must undergo an environmental review.

The next formal step is expected to be the release of an environmental assessment for public comment. A date for that release has not been set.

The tribe has discussed the project for more than 30 years and says it is now “closer than ever to making this dream a reality.” Tribal leaders say the resort and casino would create jobs and provide support for tribal families.