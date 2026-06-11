SH-167 reopens nearly a month after jet crash at Mountain Home air show

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — State Highway 167 reopened on Thursday after nearly a month-long closure following a Navy aircraft crash near the Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The highway had been closed since May 17, when an EA-18G Growler crashed during the Mountain Home Gunfighter Skies Air Show. The pilot ejected safely, and no spectators were injured.

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The U.S. Navy closed the highway while crews removed aircraft wreckage and potentially hazardous materials from the roadway and surrounding area.

During the closure, crews repaired about 370 feet of roadway and rebuilt the highway shoulders, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.