First West Nile virus cases of season found in Ada County

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — West Nile virus has been detected in Ada County for the first time this season, according to the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District.

Officials said mosquito samples collected near North Grenville Place and West Cory Lane in Boise, as well as near the Star Road bridge over the Boise River in Star, tested positive for the virus.

Crews from the district will monitor and treat the affected areas and continue mosquito control operations throughout the county in an effort to prevent human cases of West Nile virus.

The district is urging residents to take steps to reduce mosquito populations around their homes and protect themselves from bites.

Prevention tips include:



Dumping and draining standing water weekly from items like birdbaths, toys, flowerpots, buckets, old tires, and rain gutters

Maintaining window and door screens

Avoiding overwatering lawns and gardens

Limiting time outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Wearing long sleeves and pants in light colors

Using EPA-approved insect repellents, as directed

Residents can track West Nile virus activity in Ada County by using the Mosquito Tracker at adacounty.id.gov/Mosquito-Abatement.

For more information or to report concerns, contact the Ada County Mosquito Abatement District at (208) 577-4646.