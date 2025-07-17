Mayfield Springs: First major housing development south of Boise along I-84 corridor

MAYFIELD, Idaho — Mayfield Springs will be the first major development south of Boise along the I-84 corridor, with plans for 2,400 homes across the Elmore County line near the Boise Stage Stop.

For decades, the Treasure Valley has expanded west to Nampa and south to Kuna, but development along the I-84 corridor into Elmore County has been limited. Project manager Taylor Merrill says West Park company President Greg Johnson had a vision that pointed south.



Watch to get a sneak peek of the future development:

Mayfield Springs Development south of Boise

When asked why development in this area took so long, Merrill explained the path developers typically chose.

"I think it was the oath of least resistance," Merrill said. "I think that farmland was available, consumable, and accessible."

Water availability, often a concern for developments in the region, has been addressed according to Merrill.

"Water is limited, we're in an aquifer which is a positive aquifer it actually is adding to the water. Greg was able to secure water rights for years, we still retain water rights, and we are perfecting those water rights," Merrill said.

Merrill confirmed that two of the three wells on the property are already operational. Beyond water concerns, fire protection has been another major consideration for the remote location.

"This fire station will house the sheriff, Mountain Home ambulance, we've contracted with Rural Metro fire, and they'll staff this with fire man and fire equipment, and we'll have that protection out here," Merrill said.

Brett Foutz with Eaglewood Homes is heavily involved in the first phase of this 15-20 year project.

"A lot of people come to Idaho to kind of feel one with nature and to feel that escape from the city life and this the place where you can do that," Foutz said.