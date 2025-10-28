GoFundMe set up for the mother of teen who died in Elmore County rollover crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — On October 25, 17-year-old Casen Elethorp died in a rollover car crash on NW Outback Road south of NW Carl Hickey Road in Elmore County.

The Elethorp family's next-door neighbor, Julynn Presley, set up the GoFundMe to support Elethorp's mother, DeHanna Elethorp, as she plans to lay her only son to rest and replace the car that was totaled in the crash.

"Casen was such an incredible young man at only 17 years of age — intelligent, kind, and full of potential. He had a deep love for cars, gaming etc. He always brought laughter and light to those around him. He graduated high school early, showing his dedication and ambition, and he had lots of dreams that were not out of reach for him. Everyone who knew him was touched by his warmth and humor — he truly made every day brighter." - GoFundMe

"Funds will go toward planning a beautiful celebration of life for Casen, helping with daily expenses, and assisting DeHanna as she now also needs a new vehicle for transportation," reads Presley's statement on the GoFundMe page.

Donate here: Support DeHanna in Honoring Casen's Memory