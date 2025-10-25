One juvenile dead, another injured in single-vehicle crash in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two juvenile males that happened on NW Outback Road south of NW Carl Hickey Road in Elmore County at 12:36 a.m. on Saturday.

According to an ISP press release, the juvenile male driver from Mountain Home was driving a 1987 Dodge Dakota north on NW Outback Road when the car departed the unimproved roadway and overturned.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The juvenile male passenger was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.

ISP reports that neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's loved ones.