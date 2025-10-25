Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodElmore County

Actions

One juvenile dead, another injured in single-vehicle crash in Elmore County

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper
Posted

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two juvenile males that happened on NW Outback Road south of NW Carl Hickey Road in Elmore County at 12:36 a.m. on Saturday.

According to an ISP press release, the juvenile male driver from Mountain Home was driving a 1987 Dodge Dakota north on NW Outback Road when the car departed the unimproved roadway and overturned.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The juvenile male passenger was transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.

ISP reports that neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's loved ones.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights