JUMP creates "Teen Takeover" event to offer safe space for Treasure Valley youth

BOISE, Idaho — In response to a devastating number of teen suicides in the Treasure Valley this year, JUMP in downtown Boise is offering teens a safe space to connect in a new program called Teen Takeover.

Launching on January 12th, the high-school-centric program will include interactive games and activities, live music, Taylor-Swift-style friendship bracelet making and trading, a photo booth, nighttime slide rides, a nacho bar, spaces to just relax and hang out, and more, according to a press release.

JUMP is partnering with other organizations like Communities for Youth and intends for this to be an ongoing program with free monthly activities at JUMP and other spaces around the community, just for teens.

JUMP is asking teenagers to register (or have their parents register for them) through EventBrite, but tickets are free. Participants must be in high school or at least 14 years of age. There will be a special parent day care in the lobby for any parents that would like to stay onsite during the event.

The first Teen Takeover event will take place on January 12th, 2024, from 6:30-8:30PM.

Any collaborators looking to participate or teens wanting to be a part of planning future Teen Takeovers, reach out to Matthew Conte at teentakeover@jumpboise.org.