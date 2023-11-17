Raising suicide awareness. Warm Springs Counseling Center hosts mourning event

BOISE, Idaho — There have been multiple suicides that have impacted the Boise School District this year. We reported on the impact of the suicides to the city.

The Warm Springs Counseling Center is holding an event on Saturday from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please dial 9-8-8, the suicide and crisis hot-line.

“Everyone’s hurting," Cathi Jarvis told Idaho News 6. "The community is hurting.”

Cathi Jarvis is the clinical director at the Warm Springs Counseling Center.

She’s seen firsthand the impact of suicide, she tells me its impact is a ripple.

“All those feelings, the pain, the sadness, the questions, the anger, it all ripples out and impacts everyone. Even if they didn't know the person," Jarvis said.

The Boise School District has seen multiple suicides in its schools this year.

Earlier this week, I reported about the impact of those deaths to the Boise community.

Jarvis told me, because of recent events, the counseling center, the Speedy Foundation, and the Boise School District came together to mourn.

“Part of what I wanted to do is, with everyone, have a space for people to come and grieve how they’d like to acknowledge the loss in a way that’s comfortable for them," Jarvis said.

Saturday is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Idaho, as a state, has historically ranked low in suicide rate. In 2020, it was fifth, and in 2021, it was twelfth.

Jarvis says they will have multiple fire pits, a water fountain, and candles, and people will be invited to speak about their experiences.

The event will take place in front of their building, right on Warm Springs, hoping to create an inviting event for anyone who passes.

Jarvis says the counseling center can be magical.

“You said something that piqued my interest. You said you do magic here. What about what you guys do is magic?,” I asked.

"You know, I think what the magic is is when people realize they have within them, what they need," Jarvis said.

She hopes to bring some of that magic on Saturday.

