Chabad Jewish Center opens with new amenities for Jewish community

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On October 15, a new Chabad Jewish Center opened in Meridian. The $4,000,000 facility offers some first of its kind amenities for the Jewish community that were previously unavailable, including the state's first commercial kosher kitchen along with Idaho's first Mikvah, a pool used to affect ritual purity.

“The closest Mikvah is in Salt Lake City. That means somebody needs to travel out of state for certain rituals, so this is a huge game changer. Really, changing the landscape of Jewish life here in Boise and throughout the state of Idaho,” said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz.

Playgrounds, classrooms, and a dedicated library were all open to the public to see and walk through. Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas is the mother of Ilias Mizrachi-Gabbitas whom the library is named after. Ilias passed away at just 5 years old and is now remembered by this portion of the Jewish center.

“There was something about his soul. He felt very connected to Judaism,” said Moshit.

The new religious center brings more opportunity for those in Judaism to practice more freely in Idaho and many in the community are thankful for the new space in the gem state has created for them.

“It’s amazing. I mean this whole thing couldn’t have happened without the generosity of the community and the beautiful people,” said Mizrachi-Gabbitas.

"Idaho is one of the greatest places to live and it's also becoming one of the greatest places for Jews to live. The Chabad Jewish Center is an integral part of that, but we feel really blessed to live in a place that's so welcoming. The wider community has welcomed us with open arms and the Jewish community just keeps on growing. People coming together. It's warm. It's inviting and that really is something that we cherish very deeply," said Lifshitz.