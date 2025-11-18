Christian interest group hopes to designate SH-16 as the 'Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway'

BOISE, Idaho — During the upcoming legislative session, the Idaho Family Policy Center, a Christian interest group, says it will work with state legislators to designate State Highway 16 (SH-16) as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway."

State Highway 16 runs north/south between Star and Emmett.

In a news release, representatives for the Idaho Family Policy Center say the legislation will be introduced at the beginning of the session in January. The designation, they say, is intended to honor Kirk's memory while denouncing violence motivated by someone's political or religious beliefs.

"Renaming the highway will serve as a reminder that free speech and the Christian faith are vital for a functioning constitutional republic—and that we ought never tolerate political violence as a response to robust civil discourse," said Blaine Conzatti, president of the Idaho Family Policy Center.

Charlie Kirk visited Boise State twice in the last 5 years. Turning Point USA also has 8 chapters at Idaho universities, including The University of Idaho, Idaho State University, College of Southern Idaho, North Idaho College, New Saint Andrews College, Northwest Nazarene University, Boise State University, and BYU-Idaho.

