Coroner identifies McCall man who died following multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 55

CASCADE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man who died following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55 as 30-year-old Cristian Medivil of McCall.

The collision occurred when Medivil, who was driving a red Dodge Ram 1500, crossed the center line while heading south on State Highway 55 near mile marker 119 and struck a silver Dodge Ram 2500 as well as a white Dodge Ram 2500, both of which were headed in the opposite direction.

Police say that Medivil was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered critical injuries in the crash — he was transported to a nearby hospital via air ambulance but died from his injuries the following Wednesday.

The two other drivers, a 25-year-old man from Kuna and a 35-year-old man from Emmett, did not require medical transport.